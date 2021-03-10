Alzheimer’s Association symposium addresses concern in Black community

The Dr. Lemuel and Gloria Rogers Health Symposium is an annual event hosted by the Rochester & Finger Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s symposium will focus on raising awareness of dementia in the Black community.

Executive Director Theresa Galbier said Black Americans are twice as likely to be impacted by dementia compared to white Americans, so it’s important to encourage them to participate in clinical and research trials.

A report called "Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer's”, which was funded by the Alzheimer’s Association, includes numbers from a national survey which shows a significant number of Black people feel discrimination is a barrier to receiving Alzheimer's care.

The survey revealed that two-thirds of Black Americans believe it is harder for them to get excellent care for Alzheimer's disease or other dementias and just under half of Black Americans surveyed said they feel confident they have access to providers who understand their ethnic or racial background and experiences.

Galbier said there is a lack of diversity in the medical community and the association hopes that there will be a national response to the issue.

“We need more Black and brown people who also represent the cultures in which they support in the medical community,” said Galbier.

She adds that people of color are more trusting and likely to be more confident in the care they are receiving from someone of the same racial or cultural background.

The symposium will also provide guidance on resources available locally for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

The free virtual event is on Thursday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is through the Alzheimer's Association website, alz.org.