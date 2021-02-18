WXXI AM News

After nearly 600 days, Red Wings Baseball will return to Rochester this spring

Gate 1 at Frontier Field in June 2020
The Rochester Red Wings announced their intention Thursday to field a 142 game schedule with the home opener scheduled for April 13. 589 days after their last game at Frontier Field.

Naomi Silver, President and COO of Rochester Community Baseball, said the decision was made by Major League Baseball and in concert with other minor league teams in the International League.

Silver said she’s anxious to get the team back on the field.

“It's very exciting we haven’t had this much optimism for some time, so this is great news,” said Silver.

Silver said she expects to have some fans at games.  Ticketing information has not been released yet. Possible protocols like COVID-19 testing and social distancing for fans and players are still being worked out with health departments on the county and state level. She said the capacity will likely be limited but Silver hopes improving COVID-19 infection rates will allow the team to let more fans in over time.

The Red Wings missed their first season in more than a century last year. The Toronto Blue Jays taxi squad used the stadium last year while the big league Blue Jays played in Buffalo. 

