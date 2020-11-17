Absentee ballots make a difference in a couple of Monroe County races

The Monroe County Board of Elections released numbers Tuesday night on absentee and affidavit ballots to add to the machine totals from election night on November 3, and there weren’t too many races that changed direction, but there were at least a couple.

Jen Lunsford, the Democratic challenger for the 135th Assembly District seat, has narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent, Mark Johns, by just 684 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday.

The race for Monroe County Surrogate Court saw a change from November 3 when Republican Elena Cariola had been leading Democrat Christopher Ciaccio. But after Tuesday night’s ballots were added in, Ciaccio is the apparent winner, in a relatively close contest, 178,969 to 175,999, winning by 2,970 votes.

In terms of local State Senate races, in the 55th district, Democrat Samra Brouk widened her lead over Republican Chris Missick, maintaining her win by more than 26,000 votes.

in the 56th State Senate District, Democrat Jeremy Cooney widened his lead over Republican Mike Barry, with Cooney the apparent victor by more than 14,000 votes.

There were no changes in the election night apparent wins for other local Assembly candidates, with incumbent Democrat Harry Bronson keeping his seat in the 138th district; Republican Josh Jensen still the winner in the 134th Assembly District and Democrat Sarah Clark winning the 136th Assembly District.

For Monroe County Clerk, incumbent Democrat Jamie Romeo increased her margin of victory over Republican Karla Boyce, winning by more than 55,000 votes.