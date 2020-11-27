AAA says keep calm behind the wheel this holiday season

Preparing for the holidays can bring on stress, and that stress can be expressed at other drivers while behind the wheel.

AAA of Western and Central New York is asking drivers to be cognizant of their driving habits in order to avoid aggressive driving, or road rage. The AAA Foundation for Traffic safety says 80% of U.S. drivers expressed significant road rage while driving at least once a year.

The study found that 104 million drivers, or 51%, purposely tailgated another driver, while 95 million drivers, or 47%, yelled at another driver. Other examples of road range found in the study included: honking angrily at another driver, making an angry gesture, blocking another vehicle from changing lanes, and cutting off another vehicle on purpose.

AAA is urging drivers, especially in store parking lots, to drive with caution and calm as holiday shoppers increase traffic in stores and on the roads.

“Everyone wants the perfect gift for the holidays, and emotions can run high trying to find it,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA of Western and Central New York. “Minor frustrations in parking lots can turn deadly when drivers take their anger out on other drivers. 2020 has been challenging for all, and it’s important to use caution and end the year as safely as possible.”