AAA to close its Pittsford office; other offices remain open

The AAA is closing its Pittsford office. The last day of operations there will be April 2.

The organization says that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way its members conduct business, and with in-person business not always feasible or convenient, a lot of members are taking advantage of services online.

Since the lease at the Pittsford Triple-A office on Monroe Avenue is ending, the organization said it was the right time to consider new options.

No jobs are being lost as a result of the Pittsford Triple-A office closing.

Triple-A offices have been open during the pandemic since last summer, and the offices in Greece on West Ridge Road and on Penfield Road in Penfield will remain open.

The Triple-A did not discount the possibility of someday opening an office in Pittford again, but there is nothing definite on that right now.