8 inmates at the Monroe County jail test positive for COVID-19

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says that eight inmates at the Monroe County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says seven inmates were experiencing symptoms of the virus, including a fever, late Thursday night. Officials took temperatures throughout the jail and found one additional inmate with a fever.

Deputies say that as of Friday, all eight inmates are no longer showing symptoms. The jail’s medical provider, Prime Care, conducted rapid tests for the eight inmates and all eight came back positive.

Two housing units at the jail are now under quarantine and being continuously monitored by medical staff. All inmates inside the jail will have daily temperature checks.

Officials with the sheriff’s department say that the jail exceeds all coronavirus guidelines for staff and inmates as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Monroe County Department of Public Health.