671 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County as of Friday

Monroe County on Friday reported another 671 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total so far.

The 7-day rolling average is 574 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.17%.

There were three additional deaths, with the total 350 to date.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said there were another 60 fatalities statewide in the latest data. But one area where he said New York has seen some progress is how long patients are spending in the hospital, on average, with the coronavirus, compared to earlier this year.

Cuomo said “The length of stay in the hospital in March-April, 11 days…is now less than half that, it’s down to five days, is the average hospital stay.”

Cuomo credited the medical community for working on new techniques to deal with COVID-19 and coming up with new therapeutics to treat it. He also said that right now, the state does have about 40% of its ICU beds available.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: