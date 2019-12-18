WXXI AM News

$500,000 gift to support Strong Museum of Play expansion

By Alex Crichton 2 minutes ago

The Strong Museum of Play has received a $500,000 gift from the Louis S. and Molly B. Wolk Foundation.

It will help with the Strong's 90,000-square-foot expansion. The new guest admission area, part of a state-of-the-art welcome atrium, will be named the Wolk Admission Area.

Strong President and CEO Steve Dubnik said the atrium will serve as a gateway to all of the museum's exhibits, including a new high-adventure ropes course, and two large-scale exhibits focusing on the impact of video games.

Rendering of Wolk Admission Area
Credit museumofplay.org

“Strong Museum has an opportunity to grow our annual attendance from approximately 600,000 last year to a million, with many of those new visitors coming from out of state,” he said. “And the economic impact will be over $130 million annually to this community, which is many jobs across our entire geographic area."

The expansion will be the centerpiece of the all-new Neighborhood of Play, something the museum calls a world-class destination to live, work, dine, shop and play.

The Wolk Foundation, established in 1984, focuses its efforts on health care, education, culture and children's needs.

It distributes $1.5 million annually in Monroe County.