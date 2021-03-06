3rd former Cuomo aide alleging inappropriate treatment now works for Monroe County

A third former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly has described inappropriate workplace treatment by the governor, and this woman has connections to Rochester.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Ana Liss, who is currently Director of Planning and Development for Monroe County, said that when she was a policy and operations aide for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo touched her lower back at a reception and once kissed her hand when rose from her desk.

Liss, who is now 35 years old, told the Journal that the actions by Cuomo were unsolicited and happened while she sat at her desk, which was near his office in the Executive Chamber a the NYS Capitol in Albany.

Liss told the newspaper that she initially perceived Cuomo’s conduct as harmless flirtations, but over time came to see it as patronizing and told the WSJ that, “It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting.”

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo provided this statement to WXXI News on Saturday night:

"Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open house mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do."

Last Wednesday, Cuomo said that, 'You know, my usual custom is to kiss and to hug and make that gesture. I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed, and I get it. And I’m going to learn from it."

Liss told the Journal that she decided to come forward after two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, say the governor engaged in inappropriate behaviors. Last week Cuomo publicly addressed sexual harassment accusations against him for the first time, saying Wednesday that he did not intend to make anyone uncomfortable and that he is truly sorry.

Another woman, Anna Ruch, produced a photo that showed the governor, who she did not know, holding her face in his hands at a wedding in 2019. She said he then asked if he could kiss her. Ruch told The New York Times that she removed the Democratic governor's hand from her back, but he said she seemed "aggressive," and then put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her.

Many are calling for his resignation, including some members of Cuomo’s own Democratic Party, but the governor says he’s not leaving.

Liss tells the Wall Street Journal that she was working at a reception at the Executive Mansion in Albany in May 2014, when Cuomo hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist. Liss told the paper she never made a formal complaint about the behavior of the governor or anyone else. She said she eventually asked for a transfer to another office.

Liss told the Journal that her experience working for Cuomo prompted her to begin mental health counseling in 2014.

Liss joined the administration of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello a year ago.

Bello, who like Cuomo, is a Democrat, issued this statement Saturday night:

“Ana has shown tremendous strength in speaking about her experiences and the emotional trauma that resulted from her time working for the Governor. She is a valued member of my team since joining Monroe County over a year ago. I support Ana fully, as well as the other courageous women coming forward to share their stories.

Sexual harassment, unwanted sexual attention, and degrading or abusive behavior can never be tolerated, whether in the workplace or anywhere else. The tone for workplace culture is set at the top, and it is the responsibility of any leader to build a culture of respect and dignity for all persons, where all employees feel safe and know they are valued. We owe it to each of the women who have shared their experience to fully investigate their claims, and to expedite the investigation. The people of New York deserve nothing less.”

Before working for Monroe County, Liss was Managing Director of Business Development for Greater Rochester Enterprise.