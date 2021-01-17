393 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County - Finger Lakes positivity rate falls

The latest numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County released on Sunday show 393 new cases of the virus. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 483 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.7%.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes dipped below 7% in the numbers released by the state on Sunday. The region has a positivity rate of 6.96%, and that was sixth highest among the 10 regions in the state, behind the Mohawk Valley, Long Island, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson region and the North Country. That is down from numbers weeks ago when the Finger Lakes consistently was at or near the highest positivity rate for the state.

But the Finger Lakes and 2 other regions, Long Island and the Mohawk Valley, all have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

752 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 145 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: