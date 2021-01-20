363 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; 39 new deaths since December 3

The latest data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows another 363 cases of COVID-19. The information released on Wednesday also reported 39 new deaths. They occurred between 12/3/2020 and 1/14/2021. The total number of deaths to date is 841.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 434 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.3%.

741 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 171 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: