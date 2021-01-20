363 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; 39 new deaths since Dec. 3

The latest data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows another 363 cases of COVID-19. The information released on Wednesday also reported 39 new deaths. They occurred between Dec. 3, 2020 and Jan. 14, 2021. The total number of deaths to date is 841.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 434 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.3%.

There are 741 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 171 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 22%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: