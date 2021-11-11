3 homicides in 2 separate incidents in Rochester on Thursday

Rochester Police are investigating three homicides that all happened Thursday. The latest happened early Thursday afternoon, on St. Paul Street near the Transit Center. Officers say a man in his 20s was shot and beaten by two people. There's no word yet of any suspects.

Police are also investigating a double homicide that happened early Thursday morning on Chestnut Street downtown.

They got calls about people hearing shots inside the apartment building at 35 Chestnut St. just after 3 a.m.

Police cleared each of the eight floors looking for suspects and victims. They found the first victim on a stairwell leading up to the second floor. The second victim was found in a hallway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both male victims, who have not been named yet, are said to be in their late teens/early 20s. Police say one of the victims lived in the building and the two victims are friends. At this point, police do not think this was a random act of violence.

They are still looking for suspects and asking anyone with information to call 911, the major crimes unit at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers 585-423-0300 or email: majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

These two deaths were the 69th and 70th homicides this year in the city.