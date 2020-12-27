3-city firefighters injured in a 3-alarm fire on Wilson St.

For the second time in three nights, Rochester firefighters had to battle a 3-alarm blaze. The latest one happened just after 3:30 Sunday morning at 41 Wilson St. on the northeast side.

Three city firefighters were injured when the roof and one of the sides of the house collapsed.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no one inside the two-and-a-half story multi-family home.

There were about 70 firefighters who fought the flames and officials say it took hours to bring the fire under control. The Red Cross will help families who were left homeless by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Statements were released early Sunday by City Hall on behalf of both the mayor and city council vice president.

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren:

“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Rochester Fire Department for their unwavering commitment to protect our community. Throughout the pandemic, they have continued to run towards danger, fighting fires and helping our residents in distress. I wish the firefighters injured today a quick and full recovery. Please join me in praying for them and their families.”

Statement from City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot:

“As a retired firefighter, I know firsthand the dangers Rochester’s bravest face every day. Anytime a first responder is injured responding to help our residents in need, it is a tragic event. Please remember the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. I join Mayor Warren and our entire city in lifting them up in prayer.”