More flooding along Lake Ontario in 2019 means dealing with a new normal along the lakeshore. Veronica Volk has been covering lake issues, and sat down with Megan Mack to talk about what has happened.

Lake Ontario experienced record-high flooding in 2019, and government officials are trying to learn how to deal with the changing reality of life on the lakeshore. Veronica Volk has been covering lake issues, and sat down with Megan Mack to talk about what’s happened.