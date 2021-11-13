2 more homicides in Rochester over the weekend

Rochester’s homicide rate for 2021 is now up to 73.

That’s after two more murders reported on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

One of them happened on West Avenue. Police say that at about 11:45 p.m. they were called to the parking lot of the P.I. Lounge at 493 West Avenue for the report of a person shot.

When police got there, they found a man in his late 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to URMC where police say he remains in critical, life-threatening condition.

While officers were on the scene on West Ave., they got a call for a man shot in a vehicle on Day Place.

When RPD got there, officers found a man in his 30s who they say was also shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it was learned that victim was also shot in the rear parking lot at 493 West Avenue.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates there was a shoot-out in the parking lot at 493 West Ave., in which nearly two dozen shots were fired. Officers say it appears one person was standing in the parking lot when he was shot and the other victim (the man who died) was sitting in a car in that lot when he was shot.

Police say there were several dozen people in the parking lot when the gunshots were fired and they are looking for anyone with information to call 911, Major Crimes at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300. Or email Major Crimes: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

In a separate incident early Saturday police say at about 2:00 a.m. when the Black Bear Pub was closing at 383 West Ridge Road there was a large crowd gathered in the rear parking lot at that location. Police got a call about gunshots fired and at least one person reportedly shot.

When they got there, they found a man, estimated to be in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are also asking anyone information to contact them in that homicide as well. The latest homicides happen after Mayor Lovely Warren declared a state of emergency on Friday to help bring additional resources to combat the recent spike in violence.