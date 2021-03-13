108 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; infection rate at 1.5%

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 111 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.5%

147 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 38 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 42%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 38%.

Data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday show that the percentage of New Yorkers who have had a complete COVID-19 vaccine series is 11%.

In the Finger Lakes region, the percentage of residents who have had a complete COVID-19 vaccine series is 12.1%.