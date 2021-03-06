106 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; infection rate at 1.7%

Monroe County is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 124 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.7%.

174 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 54 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 5,000 for the first time since December 8.

There were 4,954 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, the lowest number since December 7. The single-day positivity rate statewide dropped to 2.8%, the lowest number since November 21.

According to the governor, more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases.