$10,000 reward for information in connection to September mass shooting

A $10,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in September’s mass shooting in Rochester. The Rochester Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced the reward Thursday at the Public Safety Building.

On Sept. 19, 14 people were shot and two people, Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, were killed at a party that took place at a home on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Alexander’s father,James, appealed to anyone with knowledge to come forward.

“And I truly believe, what was done in the dark will come to the light, somebody knows something,” said Alexander. “As parents we all have a common goal, to live decent lives, to give them the love and tools and support that they need to become the success they want to become in their lives, and that opportunity was taken from Jarvis and Jaquayla.”

New Interim Rochester Police chief Cynthia Herriott said the violence must stop.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence in our community and in our city and we’re going to do everything we can to bring those individuals responsible for this to justice,” said Herriott.

As for the investigation, Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino called Alexander and Young innocent adding that they were not the targets. He also said that some people at the party shot back. So far, Umbrino said they’ve only talked to some of the people who were there.

“There were over 200 people there,” said Umbrino. “There should be a line outside of our door and we’re hoping that people step up and help us bring justice to the families.”

Umbrino said they have multiple persons of interest but they’re not ready to make an arrest. He’s hoping more witnesses can get them closer.

All tips will remain confidential. They can be submitted at www.RocCrimeStoppers.com or by emailing the Rochester Police Major Crimes Squad at majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.