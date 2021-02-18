100 more fuel cell jobs coming to the region

Some more fuel cell related jobs are coming to the Rochester area. Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the fuel cell vehicle company called Hyzon Motors will grow its operations in Honeoye Falls and add about 100 employees over the next three years.

That Asia-based company established its U.S. operations last year in Honeoye Falls and now employs about 17 people there.

The expansion will involve the expansion of an existing building on Quaker Meeting House Road. Hyzon makes hydrogen fuel cell stacks used to power heavy commercial trucks.

This announcement comes on the heels of an announcement last month by another company, Plug Power, which will establish a hydrogen fuel cell operation in Henrietta that will create 377 jobs.

Matt Hurlbutt is president and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise. He notes that General Motors used to have a fuel cell development operation in Honeoeye Falls several years ago, and there are still people with that expertise in the region:

“This goes back to the fact that GM was doing fuel cell research here as well as Delphi with support from our colleges and universities and the talent, that was here then is still here now and in fact has grown, as the innovation has moved along,” Hurlbutt said.

The new project by Hyzon is an $8 million expansion of a 78,000 square-foot building which will get state help in the form of up to $1.6 million through New York state’s Excelsior Tax Credit program. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise also assisted with the projec.