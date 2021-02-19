1 dead in a fire at a Rochester high rise building

Rochester fire officials are investigating a fatal fire in a local high rise apartment building.

Fire crews were called to the Andrews Terrace Apartments at 125 St. Paul Street just before 7pm on Friday with a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment.

When they got there, they were able to put the fire out as they simultaneously searched an apartment. They found the victim inside.

Since it was a high rise apartment building a second alarm was called and crews were able to usher residents to safety and get the fire out within minutes.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to other apartments.

There were no other injuries and about 60 firefighters were at the building Friday night. A cause for the fire has not been determined yet.