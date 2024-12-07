Pop up test
The Notre Dame Cathedral To Re-Open After Devastating Fire
The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang on Saturday evening in Paris for the first time since a fire heavily damaged the Paris landmark in 2019.
Many Ukrainians continue to leave their coal mining towns, with the front line of the war with Russia nearby.
Annual trends reports from YouTube, TikTok and Spotify reveal how fans had an outsize impact on entertainment, culture and politics this year.
Insurgents' stunning march across Syria accelerated Saturday with news that they had reached the gates of the capital and that government forces had abandoned the central city of Homs.
Our Lady of Guadalupe is a significant religious figure who signifies hope and protection for countless Latinos in the U.S. and abroad. For photographer Amanda Lopez, she's an emblem of home.
Vows to shrink the deficit, pay down the debt and run government more like a business have long been a stock element of politics. Candidates for office who have business backgrounds made it a mantra.
India's ruling Hindu nationalist party, the BJP, has accused the U.S. State Department of trying to "destabilize" India.
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Alexandra Prokopenko, of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, about weakness in the Russian economy and what that might mean for the country's war in Ukraine.