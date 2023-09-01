© 2023 WXXI News
Today's headlines for September 1

Published September 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
A rise in car thefts this summer has sparked debate about how to deal with young teenagers who are accused of crimes; the Rochester City School District is facing another teacher shortage, particularly in the area of bilingual education; AAA and local law enforcement are sharing the same message this week — school will open soon, so drive carefully; the city of Rochester is seeking to make its last standing cobblestone house a historical landmark; and as of Friday, New York State’s cigarette tax is the highest in the nation.

