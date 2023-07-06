Today's headlines for July 6

Monroe County’s public health commissioner says as long as there are wildfires in Canada, local residents will need to navigate air quality issues; Rochester Police continue to investigate a string of shootings that injured several people this week, while Mayor Malik Evans urges the public to come forward with information; New York state is trying to encourage more people to work in state government by dropping fees for taking Civil Service exams; and a local nonprofit is counting on its biggest fundraiser of the year to support a growing number of refugees in Rochester.