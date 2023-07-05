Today's headlines for July 5

The late actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman is being honored by the Dryden Theatre, and WXXI’s Daniel J. Kushner spoke to Hoffman’s niece about his legacy; New York drivers could see a digital driver’s license on their smartphones by the end of the year; a proposal from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would make it easier to file an extreme risk protection order, better known as a "Red Flag" petition; and a pedestrian bridge in the High Falls area of Rochester is closing this week for a major rehab project.