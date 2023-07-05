Today's headlines for July 5

© 2023 WXXI News
The late actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman is being honored by the Dryden Theatre, and WXXI’s Daniel J. Kushner spoke to Hoffman’s niece about his legacy; New York drivers could see a digital driver’s license on their smartphones by the end of the year; a proposal from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would make it easier to file an extreme risk protection order, better known as a "Red Flag" petition; and a pedestrian bridge in the High Falls area of Rochester is closing this week for a major rehab project.

