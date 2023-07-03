© 2023 WXXI News
Today's headlines for July 3

Published July 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT
Arm-wrestling is riding a new wave of popularity, and WXXI’s David Andreatta visited the epicenter of it in Rochester; a proposal to provide emergency housing for the homeless in a former hotel at the edge of the Corn Hill neighborhood has hit a snag; the 20th edition of the CGI Greater Rochester International Jazz Festival is in the books; and the Rochester Public Library says it's eliminating daily fines on overdue materials for both children and adults.

