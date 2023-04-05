© 2023 WXXI News
Today's headlines for April 5

Published April 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
Mayor Malik Evans gave an update on the state of violence in the city and says the Gun Violence Emergency will remain in effect indefinitely, environmental activitists are up in arms over a potential last-minute change to the state’s Climate Act which would loosen restrictions on natural gas emissions, and the Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium after formally submitting the final contractual agreements.

