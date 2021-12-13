Miriam Zinter on being a Black woman who looks white

“Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?” That's a question a neighbor recently asked a local woman who is Black, but looks white. In a piece for the Huffington Post, Miriam Zinter wrote about the "horrible things white people feel safe telling" her. She says these encounters have been happening for a long time.

We talked with Zinter about some of these issues in 2018, but now, three years later, we revisit the conversation in light of the current political and social situation. She spoke with our colleague Beth Adams during an interview for Morning Edition, and now we continue the discussion on Connections. Our guest:

