Connections Podcast

Miriam Zinter on being a Black woman who looks white

Published December 13, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST
Miriam Zinter
“Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?” That's a question a neighbor recently asked a local woman who is Black, but looks white. In a piece for the Huffington Post, Miriam Zinter wrote about the "horrible things white people feel safe telling" her. She says these encounters have been happening for a long time.

We talked with Zinter about some of these issues in 2018, but now, three years later, we revisit the conversation in light of the current political and social situation. She spoke with our colleague Beth Adams during an interview for Morning Edition, and now we continue the discussion on Connections. Our guest:

Connections Podcast
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
