Stephanie Ballard is a general assignment reporter at WXXI News.

Before coming to WXXI News, Stephanie worked as a public health communication specialist for New York State of Health and has worked as a freelance writer and photographer for the Democrat and Chronicle.

A Rochester native, Stephanie has worked as a professional photographer for 17 years.

Prior to returning back to college to fulfil her dream of becoming a journalist, Stephanie worked in the beauty industry, marketing, and as a career placement coordinator. She taught at cosmetology & esthetics schools in Rochester.

Her passion for community and storytelling led her to earn a bachelor's degree in Print and Broadcast Journalism with a concentration in Multi-Media Journalism and a minor in Film Studies from SUNY Brockport. She graduated in 2017.