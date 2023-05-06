Watch live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday — continuing a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, or 10:20 a.m. London time, a procession will set off from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. local time. The event is expected to last about three hours.

Tens of thousands had started gathering hours before the procession was expected to begin. Protesters against the monarchy were also expected.

Police in London arrested Graham Smith, a leading figure in Britain's anti-monarchy group Republic, just before the start of the coronation.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show Smith, the chief executive of the campaign group, being arrested by police alongside five other demonstrators wearing T-shirts that read "Not My King."

They were unloading a series of signs to hand out to other protesters

on the edge of Trafalgar Square, a frequent site of demonstrations in

central London.

Republic criticized the action, in response to what they called

peaceful protest, and said the police would not provide a reason for

the arrests.

New legislation introduced this week outlaws any effort by protesters

to lock themselves to immovable objects, and London's Metropolitan

police said a "significant police operation" is under way ahead

of the coronation.

NPR will update this post throughout the ceremonies.

