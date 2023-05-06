© 2023 WXXI News
Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

By Nicole Werbeck
Published May 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London.
The coronation of King Charles III is underway in London.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are being anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels are on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

