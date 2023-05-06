Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles III is underway in London.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are being anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels are on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.