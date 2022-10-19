Venezuelan migrants are stuck in a legal limbo

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Today, New York City opened a temporary emergency shelter to house and care for hundreds of migrants arriving daily on buses from the border. A record number of Venezuelan migrants have fled to the U.S. this year. And we have an update now about one of them.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish).

CHANG: We first met Jose Albornoz about a month ago when he had just crossed the Rio Grande into Texas, and he came face-to-face with a local rancher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSE ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

CHANG: "I'm exhausted," he said, adding that he had started walking at 3 in the morning. Albornoz turned himself in to the Border Patrol. A few days later, he was released into the U.S. And now, like many Venezuelan migrants, he finds himself in a kind of legal limbo. NPR's Joel Rose picks up the story from here.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Jose Albornoz has only been in the U.S. for a few weeks, but things have been happening fast for him.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: His original plan was to head to New York and meet up with a friend from Venezuela. But when he got there, his friend had lined up construction jobs for both of them in Montana.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: He said, "yeah, let's go. I came here to work."

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "When you arrive here, you're lost," he says. "You land in a completely unknown world."

Albornoz is trying to make sense of where he is. He doesn't have a work permit, but he does have permission to be in the U.S. temporarily, which protects him from deportation.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "I'm undocumented," he says, "but I'm not illegal."

This immigration purgatory, lawfully present but not able to work legally, is where tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants now find themselves. They've been released into the U.S. with a notice to appear in immigration court or instructions to check in with ICE when they get to their destinations. But the next steps, those are not so clear.

JAY ALFARO: They're not getting the things that they need, the information that they need. They don't know their rights. You know, they don't even know how to get around the city.

ROSE: Jay Alfaro is a social worker at the Church of the Holy Apostles in New York, which runs a soup kitchen a few blocks away from the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: Lately, the church is serving hundreds of Venezuelan migrants a week with food and clothing. Alfaro says they all want to know the same thing.

ALFARO: Their first question is, hey, where can I get work? And I'm like, hey, legally, you have to get a work permit, you know? This is New York City, so we know there's kind of workarounds for that. But I tell them, listen, you got to be careful, you know?

ROSE: Immigration authorities have just launched a new program that will allow up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants to live and work in the U.S. legally. But the only way to get in is to apply from abroad. That means it won't help tens of thousands of Venezuelans who've already been allowed into the U.S. temporarily, including at least 20,000 in New York City alone. Many of those migrants could qualify for work permits eventually, but only after they've officially applied for asylum. That's not a quick or easy process. And these migrants say they can't afford to wait.

ENDERSON ORLANDO: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: Enderson Orlando holds up his phone. Look, he says. On the cracked screen, there's a video of flooding and destruction in his hometown in Venezuela.

ORLANDO: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "My family lost their home," Orlando says. "I'm desperate to find work here, and I haven't found anything."

Orlando is one of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, all single men, staying at a shelter in an old armory building in Brooklyn.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING)

ROSE: We spoke with several men on the street outside the shelter. Forty-year-old Alexander Rosa says he worked as a massage therapist back home. Now, the father of five says he's struggling to find any work at all because he doesn't have the right documents.

ALEXANDER ROSA: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "When you try to get work in construction, they ask you for OSHA certification," Rosa says. "If you don't have that, you can't work. If you don't have a Social Security number, you can't work."

Two thousand miles away in Montana, Jose Albornoz has found what all the migrants in New York want - stable employment.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "There are many possibilities here," he says. "If you come here ready to work, you have plenty of opportunity to pick yourself up."

Albornoz is making decent money, $20 an hour. But he has other problems.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: Albornoz is sharing a hotel room with his friend because he needs a credit history in order to rent a place of his own. And he has document issues too.

ALBORNOZ: (Speaking Spanish).

ROSE: "I haven't been able to open a bank account because my Venezuelan passport has expired," he says. And the closest place he can renew it is in Mexico. That's going to be hard, Albornoz says, but I'll overcome it.

Joel Rose, NPR News, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.