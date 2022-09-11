Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate

A cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her estate in northern Scotland on Sunday morning, on the way to Edinburgh.

The convoy carrying the Queen began slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands. The route takes her through villages and towns which are expected to be lined by her subjects.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Flowers and pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Scott Heppell / AP / AP Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.

Jon Super / AP / AP Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gamekeepers from the summer retreat Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thusrday after 70 years on the throne, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle's ballroom to a hearse. The hearse drove out of the gates of Balmoral past piles of flowers left by the public.

It will drive more than 100 miles to the south in Scotland's capital, Edinburgh at the royal Palace of Hollyroodhouse.

Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images Police officers wait for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a flowers is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

On Monday she'll be conveyed from the palace to nearby St Giles Cathedral, to lie at rest, before being flown to London on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at an accession ceremony. "I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me" he said.

