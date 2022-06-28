© 2022 WXXI News
51 immigrants are dead in the worst known human smuggling catastrophe in modern U.S.

By John Burnett
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT

Federal authorities are investigating the deaths of 51 immigrants. Most of the bodies were found Monday in the oven-like trailer of an 18-wheeler abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
