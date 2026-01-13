© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Markets and restaurants return to Gaza, but few can afford the expensive price tag

By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

New eateries are popping up in Gaza after months of famine, but it's pricey and many people still rely on aid to survive.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]