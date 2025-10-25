Category 4 Hurricane Melissa threatens catastrophic flooding in Jamaica and Haiti

Updated October 26, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a category 4 hurricane, and could develop further to become a category 5 as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is likely to bring life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides to parts of the island nation — where a hurricane warning is in effect — as well as to southern Hispaniola, which is made up of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

A hurricane watch has been issued in Haiti, from its Eastern border with the Dominican Republic to the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The category 4 hurricane was moving at five miles per hour Sunday morning, with increased maximum sustained wind speeds reaching up to 140 miles per hour.

The storm's slow movement is expected to bring a deluge of rain to parts of the Caribbean, and prolong its dangerous impacts over a period of several days.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Jamaican officials said time was running out for residents to prepare for the storm. Evan Thompson, Director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, warned Melissa could be worse than previous major storms that battered the island, such as Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

"It's going to sit there pouring water while it's barely moving. And that is a significant challenge that we have to be aware of," said Thompson. "It's going to cause significant, widespread, catastrophic, life-threatening floods, as long as what is predicted does take place."

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Melissa is likely to reach the southern coast of Jamaica Tuesday morning, and urged Jamaicans to seek shelter now.

The center is forecasting 15-30 inches of rain in Jamaica and parts of southern Hispaniola into midweek. Some local areas in the region could see as many as 40 inches of rain.

Jamaica Information Service (JIS) said the island's National Water Commission fully activated its emergency protocols . Hospitals, children's homes, and correctional facilities will be prioritized for water transported by truck if Jamaica's water supply is disrupted. JIS also warned residents to be aware that floods may displace crocodiles from water ways.

At least one person has been killed in the Dominican Republic as a result of the intense rainfall. Three are reported dead in Haiti from a landslide and falling tree.

In southwestern Haiti, the National Hurricane Center describes potential flash flooding and landslides as catastrophic and life threatening.

Forecasters are urging eastern Cuba, the Southeast Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands to monitor Hurricane Melissa closely.

The U.S. Navy ordered non-essential personnel and families to evacuate the base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Saturday. Hurricane conditions are expected in eastern Cuba Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall totals could reach more than a foot.

