Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published May 2, 2025 at 4:28 AM EDT

Trump orders end to federal funding for NPR and PBS, Mike Waltz out as national security adviser, federal judge blocks use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans in South Texas.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
