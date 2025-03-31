© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:14 AM EDT

Trump says he's not ruling out a third term despite Constitution's two-term limit, Trump signs order to overhaul Smithsonian Institution, rescuers race to find survivors following Myanmar quake.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez