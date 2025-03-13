Senate Democrats signal plans to advance GOP bill to avoid a government shutdown

Updated March 13, 2025 at 19:30 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, says he will vote to keep the government open, signaling a path for Democrats to vote with Republicans to overcome a filibuster in the Senate and pass a six-month spending bill ahead of the Friday deadline.

Schumer delivered a lengthy speech explaining his decision, arguing that a shutdown would give Trump more power and "is a far worse option."

"As bad as passing the CR is, allowing Donald Trump to take even more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option," Schumer said.

Schumer also said he believed Republicans would weaponize a shutdown to reopen "only their favorite departments and agencies." He went on to say a shutdown is not a political game.

In a follow-up conversation with reporters, Schumer would not say how many Democrats will join him but his support creates an opening for undecided members to vote yes.

When asked explicitly if he had enough Democratic support, Schumer said "members are making their own decisions right now."

Democrats huddled behind closed doors Thursday afternoon to debate their plans ahead of a critical vote on whether to move forward on a House-passed spending bill to fund the government through the end of September.

The Democratic party's base is demanding they fight President Trump and Elon Musk's rapid fire cuts to the federal workforce and block the funding bill that was crafted without the party's input.

In the hours leading up to Schumer's announcement, Democrats struggled to agree on a path with members publicly announcing their opposition throughout the day. Two Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2026, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. said they would vote no on the GOP-backed measure.

Many Democrats described the choice facing them it as a "pick-your-poison" moment with no easy answer. Helping Republicans pass the CR avoids a shutdown and issues they argue impact defense and other programs that are relying on increases instead of flat funding.

But blocking the bill could create other uncertainty. The Trump administration would have the power to decide who qualifies as essential workers and Republicans could choose to selectively advance funding for some parts of the government while leaving others unfunded.

House Democrats remained largely united on opposing the plan, and many took to social media to urge their Senate counterparts to do the same.

Republican pressure continues

In a speech earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., blamed Schumer for creating the bind Democrats are facing.

"It's time for Democrats to fish or cut bait," Thune said in a speech on the Senate floor. "We have two days until government funding expires. And Democrats need to decide if they're going to support funding legislation that came over from the House, or if they're going to shut down the government."

Thune said the House-passed spending bill is the best option available at this moment.

But Democrats say it is not that simple. Some worry about the unpredictable impact and length of a shutdown, and what the plan would be to get out of one. Also weighing on Democrats hoping to regain control of at least one chamber of Congress is 2026 is the political impact. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House, but Trump has a large microphone and Senate Democrats will end up determining what happens.

Senate Republicans hold a 53-seat majority, but likely need eight Democratic votes in the GOP-led chamber to overcome a filibuster in the GOP-led chamber to pass the measure, known as a continuing resolution.

Senate Republicans will see at least one defection because Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul said last week he would vote no on the plan, unless it could codify cuts led by Elon Musk, the billionaire and adviser to President Trump.

So far only one other Senate Democrat, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, has said publicly he would vote with the GOP to approve the CR. Fetterman said he wants to avoid a shutdown: "that's chaos and I will never vote for chaos."

