© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's aggressive foreign policy decisions have shaken the globe

By Franco Ordoñez
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:24 AM EST

Many of President Trump's foreign policy moves, including suspending foreign aid and saying the U.S. should take over Gaza, have shaken the globe.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez