Photos: See what happened at the Westminster Dog Show

A 5-year-old giant schnauzer named Monty won the Best In Show title at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.
He bested six other finalists to win the award.
The runner-up was, for the third time, a whippet known as Bourbon. Other finalists included a bichon frisé called Neal, a Skye terrier named Archer, and a shih tzu called Comet who has been a finalist before.
Also in the mix were a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year, and an English springer spaniel called Freddie.
Each dog at Westminster is judged according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.
This year's competition marked the event's return to New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time in four years.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?