Meet North Carolina's sexiest collard farmer

Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.