© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Key IRS funds dry out in 2026. What can we expect for its future?

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 17, 2024 at 8:13 AM EST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center's Janet Holtzblatt about funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe