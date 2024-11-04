Morning news brief

Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.