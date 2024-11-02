Former Louisville detective found guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Former Louisville police detective was found guilty Friday night of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor, 26-year-old Black woman, during a police raid in 2020. It is the only conviction to date of an officer who participated in the fatal raid on her apartment. Louisville Public Media's Giselle Rhoden has the story.

GISELLE RHODEN, BYLINE: Outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville, Breonna Taylor's family erupts in cheers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Breewayy (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Breewayy.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Breewayy. Breewayy.

RHODEN: They're chanting Breewayy. It's a word popularized in 2020, during the protests for racial justice and police accountability. Taylor was among names like George Floyd, victims of police brutality. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said the verdict gave her daughter justice.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TAMIKA PALMER: I'm grateful. I'm grateful to God. It took a lot of patience. It took a lot of time, 1,694 days.

RHODEN: Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison was charged with two felony counts of violating the civil rights of Taylor and her neighbors, during the botched police raid in March of 2020. That night, police broke down Taylor's front door. Taylor's boyfriend fired one shot at officers, thinking they were intruders. Police then fired 32 rounds into the home, some striking and killing Taylor. Hankison fired shots through a covered sliding glass door and window at the side of the apartment. His shots didn't hit anyone, but some went into a neighboring apartment, where a family of three were sleeping.

Last year, a federal judge declared a mistrial in the case because the jury couldn't reach unanimous decision. This year, the jury deadlocked twice, but the judge urged them to continue deliberating. After three days, the jury found Hankison not guilty of violating the rights of Taylor's neighbors. But they found Hankison guilty for violating Taylor's civil rights. Hankison faces a maximum of life in prison for his actions. His sentencing is scheduled for March. Taylor's family attorney, Lonita Baker, says there's still officers to hold accountable.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LONITA BAKER: And I think it's important to remember the fight's not over.

RHODEN: Two other officers are facing felony charges for their involvement in the search warrant for Taylor's home, which was proven to have falsified information, while another officer was found guilty for her involvement. For now, Tamika Palmer says she hopes this moment will bring more police accountability in Louisville and beyond.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PALMER: It's been a hard thing to trust in the system the whole time anyway. The later it got, the harder it got. And I'm just glad to be on the other side.

RHODEN: For NPR News, I'm Giselle Rhoden in Louisville. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.