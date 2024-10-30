White House tours get a revamp for the first time in decades

Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.