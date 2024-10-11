What did Trump secretly send Putin, according to a new book? Find out in the quiz
It's Nobel season! We weren't able to get our Nobel Madness bracket together in time for you to play along, but it's safe to say NONE of our predictions were correct … again. Nor can we give you chocolate Nobel medals — which exist! — for scoring an 11 out of 11. But if you've been paying attention to the prizes this week, you'll get at least a 2 out of 11.
Have fun! And thanks as always, Alfred Nobel!
Copyright 2024 NPR
Loading...