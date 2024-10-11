In separate strikes, Israel kills 2 Lebanese soldiers and injures 2 U.N. peacekeepers

BEIRUT — An Israeli airstrike killed two Lebanese soldiers and wounded three other troops on Friday, Lebanon's military said, an incident that entangles the country's official army in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

The Lebanese army said the Israeli airstrike hit a building near a military checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province in southern Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The attack on the Lebanese army comes just hours after Israeli troops fired on the headquarters of United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers for the second time in as many days.

Rescue workers search for victims at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

Lebanon's army has largely stayed on the sidelines of the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in hopes of preventing it from spiraling out of control. After Israel troops launched their ground invasion in southern Lebanon, Lebanese troops withdrew some 5 kilometers from their observation posts along the border.

But as Israel escalates its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border, Lebanese troops have increasingly found themselves in the crossfire. An Israeli airstrike killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded another earlier this month.

Women react in front of their destroyed apartment at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Friday.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, have also been caught in the middle of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The international force said explosions struck near an observation tower at its headquarters in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura. One of the injured peacekeepers was hospitalized in the nearby city of Tyre while the other received medical care on site, it said.

UNIFIL did not specify the cause of the blasts. But the Israeli military said that soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified a threat and responded with fire, ultimately hitting a UNIFIL post and inuring the two peacekeepers. The army said its initial review found that the intended target was located some 50 meters from the UNIFIL position.

The U.N. force said it sent reinforcements to the area following another incident earlier Friday in which an Israeli army bulldozer hit the perimeter of a separate UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon while Israeli tanks moved nearby.

The force said that on Thursday, an Israeli tank had fired directly at an observation tower at the UNIFIL headquarters, injuring two Indonesian peacekeepers. It also said Israeli soldiers had attacked a bunker at a base where peacekeepers were sheltering, damaging vehicles and a communication system.

Those events drew sharp criticism from European countries including Italy and France that contribute troops to the U.N. force. Israel has warned peacekeepers to leave positions near where it said Hezbollah militants have launched rockets into northern Israel over the past year of cross-border attacks.

In central Beirut, rescue workers were searching through the rubble of a collapsed building Friday, hours after two Israeli strikes hit the Lebanese capital, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens.

The air raid was the deadliest attack on central Beirut in over a year of war, hitting two residential buildings in neighborhoods that have swelled with displaced people fleeing Israeli bombardment elsewhere in the country.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television and Israeli media said the strikes aimed to kill Wafiq Safa, a top security official with the group. Al-Manar said Safa was not in either building at the time. The Israeli military had no comment on the reports.

Hezbollah has expanded its rocket fire to more populated areas deeper inside Israel. While disrupting life for Israelis, most of Hezbollah's barrages have not caused casualties. But early Friday, an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon killed a man from Thailand working on a farm in northern Israel.

In Beirut's Burj Abi Haidar neighborhood, civil defense members and municipal workers dug through the pile of concrete and twisted metal from a three-story building knocked down by Thursday night's strike.

In an adjacent building that was badly damaged, Ahmad al-Khatib stood in the apartment of his in-laws where he, his wife, Marwa Hamdan, and their 2 ½-year-old daughter, Ayla, suffered injuries. He had just picked up his wife from work and she was performing the evening Muslim prayers at home when the blast hit.

"The world suddenly turned upside down and darkness prevailed," said the 42-year-old, tears running down his cheeks. He pulled his daughter out from under the debris of a wall that collapsed in a bedroom. Al-Khatib, who works for the postal service. said he found the force of the explosion had thrown his wife against a wall and a piece of metal had hit her in the head.

"I looked in her face and shouted, 'Say something!'" he said, but she only responded with sounds of pain. His wife remains in the ICU at a Beirut hospital. His daughter suffered only minor injuries.

Mohammed Tarhani said he had moved in with his brother nearby in the neighborhood after fleeing around southern Lebanon to escape airstrikes the past weeks. His children were out on the veranda, and he was in the living room when the strike hit.

"We rushed out to look for the children," he said. "Where is one supposed to go now?"

Civil defense official Walid Hashash said they don't expect more bodies under the rubble as no people are missing. He added that once operations are over they will issue a final death toll.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in support of Hamas and the Palestinians, drawing Israeli airstrikes in retaliation. Israel says its stepped-up campaign since late September aims to push Hezbollah away from the border to allow tens of thousands of its citizens evacuated from the area to return home.

More than 2,100 Lebanese –- including Hezbollah fighters, civilians and medical personnel — have been killed the past year by Israeli strikes, more than two thirds of them in the past few weeks. Hezbollah attacks have killed 29 civilians as well as 39 Israeli soldiers in northern Israel since October 2023 and in southern Lebanon since Israel launched its ground invasion on Sept. 30. So far, Israeli troops have been operating in a narrow strip of a few kilometers (miles) along the border.

The war threatens to spiral even further, with Israel aiming to strike a crippling blow to its longtime adversary Hezbollah. Netanyahu this week warned Lebanese they would suffer the same destruction that Israel's campaign against Hamas has inflicted in Gaza unless they take action against Hezbollah.

Israel has also vowed to strike back against the Lebanese group's supporter, Iran, after it launched some 180 ballistic missiles at Israel last week. Iran's barrage was in retaliation for previous Israeli strikes that killed Hamas' leader in Tehran and senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard figures in Lebanon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday reiterated U.S. support for Israel's escalated campaign against Hezbollah. He said Israel had a "clear and very legitimate" interest to try to ensure the return of tens of thousands of its citizens who were evacuated from their homes near the border because of Hezbollah fire since last October.

