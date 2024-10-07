Project Pooch: Oregon program helps incarcerated youth and adoptable dogs alike

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We have a story now about second chances. A program in Oregon offers incarcerated young people the chance to develop job skills as dog trainers. Project POOCH offers a better future to the young men and also to the dogs. Natalie Pate with Oregon Public Broadcasting takes us to the kennels.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING)

NATALIE PATE, BYLINE: I'm getting a tour of some dog kennels at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG SNIFFING)

CHRIS: Yeah, he's a good boy.

PATE: One of the trainers, Chris, has a special connection with Klondike, a roughly 4-year-old Siberian husky with soft gray and beige fur and bright blue eyes. Klondike's been here for about a year, waiting to be adopted. He was in rough shape when he first arrived.

CHRIS: You couldn't get near him without him jumping on you and nipping you. Let's see. He didn't have any impulse control. Didn't know how to walk on leash. He would pull. Oh, my God, he pulls like a freight train.

PATE: Project POOCH is a nonprofit dog shelter inside the youth correctional facility about half an hour south of Portland. In it's more than 30 years, the organization has helped hundreds of young men and dogs alike. Chris and others have been working with Klondike on basic manners and boosting his confidence. We're not using their last names because they have records as juveniles.

CHRIS: He's come a really long way.

Come here. Come here.

PATE: They showed off his skills on an agility course.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Good boy, Klondike.

PATE: Klondike chased toys, scaled a teeter totter. And he does it all his own way.

(LAUGHTER)

PATE: Why go through a tunnel when you can jump over it?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Get some water.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG LAPPING WATER)

PATE: But staff at Project POOCH say this isn't a dog program. It's a youth development program that just happens to help dogs.

SARAH BRADHAM: And they get to change together, which is super exciting to watch.

PATE: Sarah Bradham is the executive director. Most of the youth are between 18 and 21. Bradham says POOCH gives them a chance to gain specific skills and earn training certificates, all while becoming more self-assured and compassionate.

BRADHAM: These guys are going to rejoin our community. They will get out. So we can choose to invest in them and invest in their development and set them on the right path, or we can be punitive.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING)

ANDREW: We take the dogs on a walk at least two times every day at minimum.

PATE: Andrew started working for POOCH last December.

ANDREW: So we do training with the dogs every day, which we keep track of.

PATE: Bradham said Andrew has a kind of superpower. He's one of the first trainers there to see the dogs every day, and he's good at just sitting with them, staying quiet and calm.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING)

PATE: When Clifford, a nearly 1-year-old mix with black and brown fur and expressive eyebrows came to the shelter, Andrew said the puppy was so scared that he'd pee and defecate in the kennel and hide in a corner.

ANDREW: I sat in his enclosure with him for two hours. And I just sat there, you know, and I threw him treats, and I didn't look at him. I didn't put any social pressure on him. It was all in the pursuit of setting those boundaries and meeting his needs.

PATE: Clifford is still adjusting, but he's better now. He's even made friends with another puppy. Andrew says this is the best job he's ever had. And for Chris, dogs like Klondike have given him a lot to be proud of.

CHRIS: It's amazing, knowing that - take a part in a really big change for him or for any animal. Makes you feel nice 'cause you know you had a part in that.

PATE: For NPR News, I'm Natalie Pate in Woodburn, Ore. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.