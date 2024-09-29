Helene recovery in North Carolina is underway
In western North Carolina, officials are struggling to rescue people following Tropical Storm Helene. Many are without power, water systems are offline and cell service is down.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
In western North Carolina, officials are struggling to rescue people following Tropical Storm Helene. Many are without power, water systems are offline and cell service is down.
Copyright 2024 NPR