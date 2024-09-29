© 2024 WXXI News
Helene recovery in North Carolina is underway

By Liz Baker,
Scott Detrow
Published September 29, 2024 at 5:46 PM EDT

In western North Carolina, officials are struggling to rescue people following Tropical Storm Helene. Many are without power, water systems are offline and cell service is down.

